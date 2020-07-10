New Delhi: In a dramatic early morning development on Friday, gangster Vikas Dubey, who surrendered in Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur. The development took place after one of the vehicles, in which he was brought to Kanpur, allegedly overturned amid rains in the city. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Arrest News: Gangster's Wife, Son Picked up for Questioning

According to reports, Dubey was present in the Special Task Force (STF) vehicle that overturned. After this, he reportedly tried to snatch a constable’s pistol and escape from the scene but was gunned down by the police in an encounter.

According to sources, gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Shots were fired and he has been rushed to a hospital; more details awaited on his condition https://t.co/VPBEQjlcai — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Several policemen, too, are said to have sustained injuries in the encounter. Dubey’s killing comes exactly a week after eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent, were killed in action after a police team, which had gone to arrest him and which they were part of, came under fire from him and his associates.

Earlier, in circumstances as dramatic as those in which he was killed, the history-sheeter surrendered in the famous Mahakaal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, having been on the run for six days after killing eight police personnel. He reached Ujjain from Haryana’s Faridabad, where he had spent a night at a relative’s place after fleing from Kanpur.

In videos which went viral after his ‘surrender’, he was seen recognising himself publically as ‘Vikas Dubey, Kanpurwala‘, ostensibly in a bid to avoid being encountered by the police after several of his aides were gunned down in encounters over the last few days.

His journey, which took him from Uttar Pradesh to Haryana to Madhya Pradesh-all of which have Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments-had triggered allegations that he was being ‘protected’ by someone from within the party itself.