Jaipur: As many as 24 people, including nine policemen, were injured when members of two communities pelted stones at each other following a rumour in Rajasthan‘s capital. The spate of communal clashes that lasted for the past two days prompted the authorities to use teargas to disperse the mob, said the police on Tuesday.

Following the violence, authorities imposed prohibitory orders in various areas of Jaipur. There was a heavy police presence in the city. To ease the situation, they used tear gas shells on the violent mob. Police said that five persons were arrested in the incident.

Late on Tuesday night, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of 15 police station. This rule prevents the assembling of over five persons. Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav noted that Galta Gate, Ramgunj, Subhash Chowk, Brahmapuri, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Nahargarh, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Adarsh Nagar, Moti Doongri, Lal Kothi, Transport Nagar and Jawahar Nagar were among these areas where the section was imposed.

The restrictions are still in place as on Wednesday. They will be lifted only after further orders, an official had said.

After Monday’s clash, fresh clashes erupted on Tuesday at around 11 PM. The stone-pelting also caused damage to nearly 30 vehicles, stated reports. Due to the communal unrest, internet services were suspended late on Monday.

Fresh clashes erupted at the Rawalji Square and Badanpura, stated some reports. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, stones were reportedly thrown at a religious place in Galta gate. Despite calls for peace meetings during the day, police said that things took a serious turn late in the night with fresh clashes.