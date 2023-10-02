Home

24 Patients, Including 12 Newborns, Die In Maharashtra Hospital In A Day

A state-run hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, reported the deaths of 24 patients, including 12 newborns, in the last 24 hours.

Nanded's Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital

Mumbai: A state-run hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, reported the deaths of 24 patients, including 12 newborns, in the last 24 hours. The hospital dean blamed the shortage of medicines and hospital staff for the tragedy.

The Dean of Nanded’s Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital has blamed a shortage of medicines and hospital staff for the deaths of 12 adults and 12 newborns in the last 24 hours. The deaths, mostly due to snake bites, have raised concerns about the quality of care and the availability of resources in the hospital, as per BNN News.

Nanded’s Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital Gives Clarification

“Six males and six female babies died in the last 24 hours. Twelve adults also died due to various ailments, mostly snake bites. We faced some difficulty since various staff were being transferred,” the dean of Nanded’s Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital was quoted saying in a report carried by NDTV.

“We are a tertiary-level care centre and the only such place in the 70 to 80-km radius. So, patients come to us from far-off places. On some days, the number of patients increases and it creates a problem for the budget,” he also said.

“There is an institute Haffkine. We are supposed to buy medicines from them but that also didn’t happen. But we did buy medicines locally and provided them to the patients,” the dean added.

The incident has also led to a political outcry, with the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) blaming the state government for the deaths. The NCP has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take necessary steps to improve the situation.

The deaths at the Nanded hospital are a tragedy, and they highlight the urgent need to address the shortage of medicines and hospital staff in government hospitals. The government must take immediate action to ensure that all patients receive the care they need.

