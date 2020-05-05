New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday said that 24 people, including serving and retired armed forces personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Army’s RR hospital in Delhi. Also Read - INS, IAF Choppers Shower Petal on Hospitals, Army Gives Musical Tribute to Corona Warriors | Updates

The Army further stated that the 24 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital in the Oncology Department. Now they have been shifted to the Base Hospital in Delhi's Cantonment.

"24 patients, including serving and retired military personnel and dependents, admitted to Army Hospital (Research and Referral) all from Oncology Department have tested positive for the virus and shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt," Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

The results of more patients in the hospital are awaited. In the Army, 14 COVID-19 cases were reported, out of which five have been recovered and returned to work.

The development comes at a time when the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country went up to 1,568 and the number of cases climbed to 46,433 on Tuesday.

The Union health ministry said that the number of active cases stood at 32,138, while 12,726 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases also includes 111 foreign nationals.

The health ministry further stated that 179 deaths have been reported since Monday evening, of which 98 were from West Bengal, 35 from Maharashtra, 29 from Gujarat, six from Rajasthan, five from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab and one each from Chandigarh, Haryana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.