24 Students Hospitalized After Gas Leak At MCD School in Naraina

As per the initial assessment, a foul smell filled some classrooms, which made the children feel sick.

As per the information available so far, 23 children have been sent to the hospital. (Representative image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: 24 students of a municipal school in Delhi fell ill due to a suspected gas leak. The students were taken to two hospitals in the city, with 19 students being admitted to the RML Hospital and the rest being sent to the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital. The cause of the gas leak is still being investigated, but officials say that it may have been caused by a faulty gas cylinder. The students are all said to be in stable condition.

“The students fell sick apparently due to some gas leak incident near the school. All students are fine, they are being attended to by doctors at the two hospitals,” he said. Officials from the civic health department rushed to the two hospitals and also to the school, and the education department of the MCD is also on the job, the official added, news agency PTI said.

“We will be probing at our level too to find out what caused this incident,” the senior official said.

MCD School Gas Leak: What Do The Doctors

SayIn a statement issued later, the MCD said, “The gas leak had taken place at the nearby railway tracks”.

A team of doctors from the MCD’s health department and officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation, it said. According to police, they received a call regarding some students falling sick and vomiting at the Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, Inderpuri.

“As per the information available so far, 23 children have been sent to the hospital. Regular updates are being taken from hospitals and as per the latest update, all of them are feeling fine,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

What Does The Initial Assessment Say

As per the initial assessment, a foul smell filled some classrooms, which made the children feel sick. Apparently, the children had just eaten. The smell has subsided, but as a precaution, all classrooms have been vacated, the DCP said.

“Further examination of the premises is being done to ascertain the source of the smell. There is a railway track nearby. However, it is yet to be ascertained where the smell was emanating from,” Veer said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva met with the students at RML hospital. He said neither the students nor the teachers were able to say what caused the incident. Sachdeva said MCD should probe the matter. There were 16 students at the hospital and they were fine, he said.

“The students said they were sitting in their classroom when they got a very strong smell which caused vomiting and unconsciousness,” the BJP leader said.

