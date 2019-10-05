Mangaluru: Seems all the good luck in this world has fallen into the lap of this 24-year-old man from Karnataka! Mohammed Fayaz JA, a native of Sullia taluk, has turned a multi-millionaire overnight after he won Rs 23 crore in the Big Ticket Raffle draw held at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Mohammad Fayaz JA’s ticket number 059070 was picked up as the winner in the latest draw held on Thursday in the capital.

As per The Times Of India, Fayaz works as an accountant and is employed at Aiwa Silks Garments Factory in Mumbai. He had purchased the lottery tickets a several times before as well, but luck finally favoured him the seventh time.

An overjoyed Fayaz told TOI,

“I was busy at a factory, when organisers telephoned me to announce that I had won AED 12mn. There were four to five missed calls. What made me call back was that calls originated from Dubai and my intuition was right my intuition was right. I won the draw.”

Fayaz also shared how he always had a dream to work in a Gulf nation to support his family but he couldn’t pay a visit. Well, now finally he will be flying for the first time to Gulf, to receive the prize money. Interestingly, he says that he will not quit working at Aiwa Silks Garments factory because he considers this job to be a lucky charm for him.

Fayaz who lost both his parents to kidney disease had to face a lot of hardship and moved to Mumbai a year back to make ends meet.