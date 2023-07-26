Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrations: Lamps Lit At War Memorial In Drass To Honour Fallen Heroes As India Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of Victory In Kargil
live

Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrations: Lamps Lit At War Memorial In Drass To Honour Fallen Heroes As India Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of Victory In Kargil

The Kargil War saw soldiers of the Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

Updated: July 26, 2023 7:18 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrations: Lamps Lit At War Memorial In Drass To Honour Fallen Heroes As India Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of Victory In Kargil
Dras: Illuminated Kargil War Memorial during a solemn ceremony 'Shaurya Sandhya', in Dras, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Kargil Vijay Diwas LIVE Updates: The two-day event to mark Vijay Diwas and commemorate the martyrdom of the 559 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war kicked-started in Drass on Tuesday. The celebrations begin at Lamochen view point where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill. The Kargil War saw soldiers of the Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 7:18 AM IST

    History of Kargil War

    As history has it, India was successful in evicting the Pakistani troops from its territory as the war ended on July 26.

    This momentous day came to be known as Kargil Vijay Diwas. It should be noted that 527 soldiers sacrificed their lives for the country during the war.

    The Kargil War was fought between May-July of 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) in which India got victory.
    The Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days and ended on 26 July.
    On this date in 1999 Pakistan army took advantage of the melting snow and betraying the bilateral understanding of both the nations (that the post would remain unattended during the winter season) took command of the high outposts of India.

    Pakistan army refused the claims that its soldiers were involved in the war and claimed that they were the rebels from Kashmir itself, but the ammunition, identity cards, rations stores and other evidence prove that the Pakistan army was behind this cowardly act.

  • 6:42 AM IST

    How is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated?

    Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated all across the country. The Prime Minister of India is known to pay tribute to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate every year. There is a Kargil War memorial as well in Dras on the foothills of Tololing Hill. It was built by the Indian Army and honours the soldiers who lost their lives during the war. Interestingly, the gateway of the memorial has a poem named ‘Pushp Kii Abhilasha’ inscribed on it and the names of the martyrs are also inscribed on the Memorial Wall there.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.