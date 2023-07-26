Home

Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrations: Lamps Lit At War Memorial In Drass To Honour Fallen Heroes As India Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of Victory In Kargil

The Kargil War saw soldiers of the Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

Kargil Vijay Diwas LIVE Updates: The two-day event to mark Vijay Diwas and commemorate the martyrdom of the 559 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war kicked-started in Drass on Tuesday. The celebrations begin at Lamochen view point where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill. The Kargil War saw soldiers of the Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

