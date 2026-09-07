25-30 Minutes Less Travel Time: Lucknow Link Expressway to cut travel time between Lucknow and Purvanchal by 25-30 mins

The Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway is expected to reduce congestion and cut travel time between the two major expressways to around 25-30 minutes.

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25-30 Minutes Less Travel Time: Lucknow Link Expressway to cut travel time between Lucknow and Purvanchal by 25-30 mins | Representative image

Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway: Road connectivity is directly linked to the development of any region and it also makes a major difference to travel time between two states. The proposed Lucknow Link Expressway is also an example of this, which is going to improve connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the Purvanchal region. The expressway will also provide a faster alternative to the existing route.

Currently, commuters coming from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway towards the Purvanchal Expressway have to go through several parts of Lucknow, where they face traffic congestion, further stretching the journey to around 1.5 to 2 hours. The new proposed link will bypass the bottleneck and will cut travel time between two major expressway corridors to around 25-30 minutes.

The proposed expressway will have six lanes and will span nearly 51 km. The expected cost of the project is Rs 4,775 crore, as per a report in ABP Live.

Faster Access

The proposed route will provide direct connectivity to Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Yamuna Expressway, among others.

Once operational, the new link will allow vehicles from Delhi-Noida, Agra and Mathura to reach Purvanchal, bypassing the entry into Lucknow city. This will reduce traffic congestion in Lucknow city and make travel between the major expressways faster.

Relief For City Traffic

The new route will benefit the heavy vehicles such as trucks and other loading vehicles, as these vehicles face tremendous problems entering and exiting Lucknow city. The diversion of these vehicles would also reduce the pressure on the city’s roads

The proposed expressway will create a direct route for vehicles coming from Delhi-NCR via the Yamuna Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Once connected, the new route will offer direct and smoother access to Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

The improved expressway network will make travel to Gorakhpur and Nepal border easier by offering a faster route from western UP.