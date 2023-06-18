Home

25 African Nationals Detained By Bengaluru Cops Over Suspected ‘Immoral Activities’

Bengaluru Police conducted surprise checks last night and detained foreign nationals who were reportedly standing on street corners to attract customers.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police detained at least 25 African nationals during a surprise crackdown on late Saturday night against people indulging in ‘immoral activities’.

Raids were conducted on the streets of MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church street late Saturday night following a tip off that some people were allegedly actively involved in ‘immoral activities’ in these area, NDTV reported.

As per the report, the Central Division police had received specific intel claiming that people in these areas were indulging in illegal activities and peddling drugs, the report said, adding that based on these inputs, the Bengaluru Police conducted surprise checks last night and detained foreign nationals who were reportedly standing on street corners to attract customers.

25 of the detained are African nationals—men and women—and have been subjected to narcotic tests, according to the report.

One Indian citizen was also arrested, the police said.

Quoting a statement by the Bengaluru Police, the surprise raids were led by Central Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivasa Gowda. “One DCP, two Assistant Commissioners of Police, 6 Inspectors, 10 Police Sub-Inspectors, 20 female staff and 20 male staff were successfully deployed in the operation,” the statement said, according to the report.

DCP Gowda said six people were detained for violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act while one woman was booked under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The senior officer said two of the detained were living in the city on expired VISA and most of the 26 people detained during the checks were held for consumption of drugs under the NDPS Act and creating public nuisance.

“We are verifying their antecedents. They were taken into custody for public nuisance and consumption of drugs. We had even received information against them for indulging in pimping activities, we found no evidence yet. One is Indian and others are African nationals who were detained,” the report quoted DCP Srinivasa Gowda as saying.

The top cop said a case in this regard has been registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station and further investigation is underway.

