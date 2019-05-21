New Delhi: The countdown for the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C46, the earth observation satellite, began from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, early Tuesday morning.

The 25-hour countdown started at 4:30 am and will go on till its launch at 5:30 am on May 22. PSLV-C46 is going to launch the RISAT-2B which is a radar imaging the earth observation satellite from the First Launch Pad at SHAR Range, Sriharikota.

🇮🇳#ISROMissions🇮🇳#PSLVC46 getting ready for launch on 22nd May 2019…

Updates will continue !!! pic.twitter.com/qd6o9O3mqE — ISRO (@isro) May 20, 2019

This is the 48th mission of ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission where RISAT-2B will be carried into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.

This is the 72nd launch vehicle mission from Shar, 36th from the First Launch Pad as well as the 14th flight of PSLV in the core-alone configuration.

As a precursory ritual, the ISRO chairman K Sivan also visited Lord Venkateshwara temple with the model of PSLV-C46 to seek blessings for a successful mission.

RISAT-2B which stands for ‘Radar Imaging Satellite-2B’ is the second mission in the series observing weather conditions using radar imaging. With a successful launch, the satellite will be able to observe weather conditions all through the day.

Earlier this year, ISRO launched two major missions into space. In January, PSLV-C44 launched Microsat-R and Kalamsat-V2, the fourth stage of which was used as an experimental platform.

In February, India successfully launched GSAT-31, the communication satellite, from Kourou, French Guiana.