Jodhpur: At least 25 students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur in Rajasthan have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. After the corona cases were reported, the G 3 block of IIT Jodhpur was declared a containment zone. According to reports, the COVID-infected students have been taken to the super isolation centre. The announcement of 25 IIT Jodhpur students testing positive was made by Registrar Amardeep Sharma.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar in Odisha claimed that its campus is completely coronavirus free though some coronavirus cases have been detected in the isolated quarantine centre.

The development comes at a time when Rajasthan recorded 665 coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 3,32,243. However, no death due to the virus occurred on the day.

The maximum number of fresh cases were reported from Jodhpur where 141 persons tested positive while Jaipur registered 74 cases.

A total of 3,21,275 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far while 2,813 patients have died. The number of active cases at present is 8,155 in the state.