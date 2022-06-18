Ranchi: Over 25 students in a government school in Ranchi fell sick after eating mid-day meal, the school authorities told news agency PTI on Friday. The students complained of stomach aches after they ate the food in which a dead lizard was allegedly found, they added.Also Read - Leave Mussoorie, Lonavala, Ooty, Netarhat in Jharkhand is Your Next Go-to Hill Station For Terrific Adventure And Scenic Wonders - See Pics

The unfortunate incident was reported at Government Middle School in Silli block in Ranchi on Thursday and the students were admitted to a local community health center (CHC).

However, the students were discharged from the hospital by Thursday night, a doctor who treated them said.

As per the report by PTI, the midday meal was served to a total 92 students of classes 1 to 8 by the school and school headmaster Dilip Mahto said when dal (pulses) was being served some students had claimed that there was a dead lizard in the container.

Giving details, he said the distribution of dal was immediately stopped and there was no complaint of any health complications by the students when the school got over for the day.

The school headmaster said after the students returned home, around 25 of them were taken to the CHC by their parents with complaints of health problems by the evening.

Giving more updates, Silli block education officer Sudama Mishra told PTI that three students had gone to the health center in the afternoon with complaints of nausea and vomiting and later few more students reached the hospital. “When I reached the hospital in the evening there were 10 students there,” he said.