25 Transfers in 20 Years: Who is IAS Tukaram Mundhe, why his FDA crackdown reached Bombay High Court?

Tukaram Mundhe is a senior IAS officer of 2005 batch from the Maharashtra cadre. He has faced nearly 25 transfers during his 20 years of service.

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25 Transfers in 20 Years: Who is IAS Tukaram Mundhe, why his FDA crackdown reached Bombay High Court? | Image: X

Big-name restaurants, prominent sweet shops, and dairies were forced to pull down shutters after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids across Maharashtra over food safety violations. The FDA press release started making headlines all over, as every evening’s publication featured a fresh name and picture of the lapses. People started asking questions about the officer who was ordering these crackdowns. Tukaram Mundhe, also known as a real-life ‘Singham’, took charge of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May this year. Following his appointment, the FDA initiated its state-wide hygiene crackdown. Let’s learn about Tukaram Mundhe.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe is a senior IAS officer of 2005 batch from the Maharashtra cadre. He has faced nearly 25 transfers during his 20 years of service.

Born on June 3, 1975, Tukaram Mundhe dreamt of becoming a civil servant and to serve the nation. After completing his master’s degree (MA) in political science, he started preparing for the UPSC exam. He succeeded in securing All India Rank (AIR) of 20 in the 2005 Civil Services Examination and joined Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

20-Year Career And 25 Transfers

Mundhe is known for his strict image and strict adherence to rules. He has served in the Solapur, Nashik, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations. He took strict action against corruption and illegal activities wherever he was posted.

His fearlessness and honesty led to his frequent transfers. But instead of fearing these transfers, he embraced them as a testament to his integrity.

Recently, the Maharashtra government appointed Tukaram Mundhe as Secretary and Commissioner of the FDA. After assuming the office, he started a major campaign against food adulteration across the state. Several big-name restaurants and dairies have pulled down their shutters over food adulteration across the state.

FDA Team Reached Bombay High Court Canteen

An FDA team recently reached canteens operating inside the Bombay High Court premises and carried out an inspection. One of the canteens was instructed to shut its operations for allegedly operating without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence.

The inspection was carried out after hearing at the High Court which had asked the state whether the FDA’s ongoing drive also covered eateries run by government and semi-government bodies. The Maharashtra Government assured the court it would submit details of inspections conducted across the state.