New Delhi: A 25-year-old law student was abducted and allegedly gangraped by 12 men at gunpoint at Sangrampur area in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. Reports claimed that all the 12 accused have confessed to the crime, following which the police have taken them into the custody.

The victim had filed an FIR at Kanke police station. As per the FIR, the incident took place at 5.30 pm on November 26 when she was with a male friend at Sangrampur area. The complainant said that men overpowered her friend abducted her to a nearby brick kiln. Then, they took turns to rape the woman.

As per the report of a leading daily, the area, where the heinous crime took place was one of the Ranchi’s high-security zones as it was barely 4km from law college campus and 10 km from the chief minister’s official residence. Besides, the residences of the DGP, chief justice of the Jharkhand high court are also located there.

The 12 men have been arrested in subsequent raids led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabh Kumar Jha. “They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act”, a police statement said. A car, a motorcycle, a pistol, eight mobile phones and the cellphone snatched from the victim have been seized from the possession of the accused, it added.