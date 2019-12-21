New Delhi: Amid the raging Citizenship law protests in the country, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday announced a massive communication campaign to counter misinformation regarding the law and mitigate fears of protesting citizens.

“The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition,” BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav announced.

The announcement comes after a meeting of senior BJP leaders with the party’s working president JP Nadda over the newly amended law, which has created unrest across the country.

Bhupender Yadav, BJP in Delhi: Our party has decided that in the coming 10 days we will launch a special campaign and contact over 3 crore families for Citizenship Amendment Act. We will hold press briefings in support of this Act at more than 250 places. pic.twitter.com/o8gHHIeMkv — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

While talking to reporters, Yadav said that the party will counter the ‘lies’ of opposition parties including that of the Congress, through effective communication.

He accused the Congress, of spreading misinformation in a bid to disturb peace across the country during recent protests which have claimed several lives.

Further, Yadav reiterated that BJP believes that all communities Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Parsi, Sikha, and others are Indian citizens and have the right to live with dignity.

He also said the party will also involve beneficiaries of the amended law in its information campaign about the statute.

“The BJP will take along the refugees, who come to India due to atrocities in their countries in its rallies,” he said.

Meanwhile, 16 people were killed in violence across Uttar Pradesh over the centre’s new citizenship law, which broke out after Friday prayers. While the government says that the newly amended law will help minorities, critics say it discriminates against Muslims and violate secular principles of the Constitution.