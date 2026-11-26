25L govt jobs, caste census, Rs 40,000 pension: What are the big promises made by Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav unveils manifesto promising 25 lakh government jobs, Rs 40,000 annual pension for elderly women, farm-loan waiver and free laptops for Class 12 students.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/25l-govt-jobs-caste-census-rs-40000-pension-for-elderly-women-what-are-the-big-promises-made-by-samajwadi-party-in-uttar-pradesh-8548238/ Copy

Akhilesh Yadav. File image

Lucknow: In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday promised 25 lakh government jobs and employment opportunities for two to three crore youngsters over five years, an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for elderly women, and a farm-loan waiver if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly polls. Unveiling the party’s manifesto on Constitution Day alongside senior SP leaders, Yadav also announced that free laptops will be distributed to students completing Class 12.

SP promises reviving government’s flagship initiative from SP’s 2012–2017 tenure in Uttar Pradesh

Reviving his government’s flagship initiative from the SP’s 2012–2017 tenure in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav stated, “Our resolve is to give government jobs to 25 lakh youngsters and employment in other sectors to two to three crore young people in five years.”

Alongside the job pledge and farm-loan waiver, the manifesto promises a Rs 5,000 monthly subsistence allowance for unemployed graduates until they secure employment, an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for labourers, women workers, and artisans, free electricity for irrigation, up to 300 units of free power for rural domestic consumers, and a legal guarantee of MSP for 23 crops and milk.

Free laptops to be distributed to students completing Class 12

Free laptops will be distributed to students completing Class 12, Yadav announced, building on what was his government’s popular scheme during the SP’s tenure in Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

Unveiling the party’s manifesto along with senior SP leaders here, Yadav said, “Our resolve is to give government jobs to 25 lakh youngsters and employment in other sectors to two to three crore young people in five years.”

Financial assistance to vulnerable sections of the society

Promising financial assistance to vulnerable sections of the society, he said elderly women would receive Rs 40,000 annually as pension and the amount would be directly transferred to their bank accounts. Labourers, women workers and artisans would also be given an annual pension of Rs 40,000, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

“Samajwadi canteens will be opened for PDA (backward, Dalits and minorities) women and the poor, where meals will be available for Rs 5,” he said.

Yadav also promised an immediate farm loan waiver and said a corpus fund of Rs 15,000 crore would be created to ensure that sugarcane growers receive their payments within 24 hours.

On employment and education, he announced an Urban Employment Guarantee Act for young people in cities and residential hostels for students in major urban centres.

(With inputs from agencies)