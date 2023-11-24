Home

25th November Declared As ‘No Non-Veg Day’ In Uttar Pradesh; Here’s The Reason You Should Know

November 25, 2023, has been declared 'No Non-Veg Day' in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani.

Lucknow: In a major development, November 25, 2023, has been declared ‘No Non-Veg Day’ in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani. All slaughterhouses and meat shops are to remain closed on the day.

