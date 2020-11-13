New Delhi: Soon after Pakistan released an updated ‘book on Most Wanted / High Profile Terrorists’, listing some of those involved in the Mumbai terror attack, India asked the country to ‘deliver justice’ in the gruesome 26/11 case. Also Read - Pakistan Issues List of Over 1,210 Most-Wanted Terrorists Including Those Involved in 26/11 Attack

"It is a matter of serious concern that despite its own public acknowledgment as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe, even as we near the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks," spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

Reacting strongly to the issue, Srivastava asserted that India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to give up its "obfuscation and dilatory tactics" in discharging its international obligations in the trial of Mumbai terror attacks. "We have seen media reports in Pakistan about Pakistan's Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) releasing an updated 'book on most wanted/high profile terrorists' listing several Pakistani nationals involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks," he said.

“While the list includes a select few members of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, an UN-designated terror entity based in Pakistan, including the crew members of the boats used to execute the 26/11 attack, it glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror attack,” Srivastava added.

Furthermore, he stated, “It is a fact that the 26/11 terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan’s territory. The list makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan.”

The list issued by the anti-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had the names and profiles of those involved in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It gives details like name, father’s name and last known addresses along with the reward, if announced, by the government on information leading to their arrest.

The first 19 entries are about the terrorists linked in some way with the Mumbai terror attack. For example, the first entry on the list shows that Muhammad Amjad Khan was the most wanted by the FIA. His address is listed in Multan. He was the former member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was a crew member of LeT (boat Al-Hussaini and boat Al-Fauz).

He also purchased boat Al Fouz which was used during Mumbai terror attack. He also purchased Yamaha Motor boat engine, life jackets, inflatable boats etc. from ARZ water sport Karachi, these things were used in Mumbai terror attacks and recovered by Indian authorities, according to the details provided in the list.