New Delhi: Tuesday marks the 11th anniversary of the November 26 terror attacks in Mumbai, in which 174 people, including nine of the 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attackers, lost their lives. However, the day, which will be observed in the financial capital through a series of events, comes amid political uncertainty in the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is facing a possible floor test in the state Assembly, paid tributes at the 26/11 Police Memorial at Marine Drive, along with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack, today pic.twitter.com/6czKcGvcy5 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

Earlier, the Chief Minister also tweeted: “Along with the army and the police, let us all contribute towards nation’s security.”

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal etc. were among a host of dignitaries to pay their respects on Twitter to those who lost their lives and those who sacrificed theirs while fighting the terrorists.

President Kovind: “On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we remember everyone who lost their lives and mourn with their families. A grateful nation salutes the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism.”

Vice President Naidu: “I salute the bravery and devotion of our security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. The nation shall forever remain grateful to their sacrifices.”

Finance Minister Sitharaman: “Eleven years have gone by since 26/11 attack. We respectfully remember the martyrs and pay tributes to them. The spirit, courage and sense of duty valiant citizens displayed on that day shall inspire us forever.”

Railway Minister Goyal: “Tributes to the innocent citizens and railway staff who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack and a big salute to the exemplary courage shown by all ‘Mumbaikars’ and the security forces in protecting our fellow citizens.”

A total of nine locations were targeted by the terrorists in the attacks which lasted till November 29. A host of top police officers, including then-ATS chief Hemant Karkare and NSG commando, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, were martyred in the line of duty.

The lone surviving terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was caught by ASI Tukaram Omble, who was martyred in the process, was hanged in November 2012.