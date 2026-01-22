Home

26-26 SCARE: Delhi, Kashmir on high alert, intel input alarms ISI-backed terror plot, Delhi Police issues wanted notice ahead of Republic Day

26-26 SCARE: Delhi, Kashmir on high alert, intel input alarms ISI-backed terror plot, Delhi Police issues wanted notice ahead of Republic Day

26-26 SCARE: Security on high alert as inputs about a suspected terror conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have surfaced. Indian intelligence agencies were also alerted to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) link attacks. Delhi, Jammu Kashmir and other sensitive parts have been put on high alert.

26-26 SCARE: Suspicious online messages mentioning 26-26 have alerted the intelligence agencies ahead of the Republic Day, prompting heightened security in Delhi, Jammu Kashmir and at sensitive areas like major religious sites across India that also includes Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. Specific threats surfacing from neighbouring Pakistan-based terrorist outfits, sources said. After the warning, the Delhi Police has also issued a critical list of wanted men carrying their photographs.

26-26 Scare: Delhi Police Issues A Wanted Notice

After intelligence agencies raised an alarm, Delhi Police acted promptly and, for the first time, issued a wanted notice. The notice carries a photograph of wanted men, including Mohammad Rehan, an Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorist, and a resident of the capital city, Shahid Faisal, mastermind of bomb blasts in South India. As per reports, Faisal also orchestrated, including Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe.

According to a report of India Today, that cites critical intelligence inputs, the operation has been named ‘26-26’. Due to the alert security has been heightened across the country, specially in sensitive locations like Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Terror Groups Are Planning Coordinated Attacks

The Indian intelligence agencies have alerted that the Pakistan-linked terror groups are mulling of coordinated attacks in several sensitive parts of India before and on Republic Day. Their prime objective is to execute high-impact attacks to spread panic.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is believed to be leading these attacks, with specific inputs for Kashmir.

Ayodhya’s Ram Temple A Potential Target

The security agencies have also flagged high alert for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, which could be a potential target for the terrorists. As per reports, a major terror strike was being planned last month, after which central intelligence agencies and police force intensified surveillance.

