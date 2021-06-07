Kolkata: At least 26 persons were killed on Monday in lightning strikes in various parts of West Bengal, a state disaster management official said. According to the news agency ANI, as many as Eleven people died in Hooghly district, nine in Murshidabad and two people died each in Bankura, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore districts respectively. Also Read - Explained: The New COVID Vaccine Policy of Indian Government | What is Free And For Whom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths caused by lightning strikes in West Bengal and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Also Read - Free Vaccine Above 18, As Centre Takes Over Vaccination | BIG TAKEAWAYS from PM Modi's Address To Nation

