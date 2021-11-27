Mayurbhanj: Over 26 students of Chamakpur Tribal Residential Girls’ School in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district have tested COVID positive on Saturday, the district administration informed. As per a report by India Today, the infected students have been kept under isolation in the same school campus and contact tracing is being carried out by authorities.Also Read - Wild Elephant Falls Into Deep Pit in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Rescued in Midnight Operation

Speaking to India Today, Karanjia sub-district magistrate Rajnikant Biswal said that the district administration is on high alert and a team of doctors is monitoring the situation. Giving further details, the DM said that if the situation worsens, the patients will be shifted to DHH Hospital. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown: State Extends Restrictions in 10 Districts Till Aug 1 | Full List of Guidelines Here

Giving further detail, the DM said the area has been declared as a containment zone and the school premises are being sanitized twice daily. Also Read - Odisha Shocker: Former Sambalpur University VC Murdered Over Rs 100 in Jharsuguda Home

Moreover, the samples of other students will be collected for coronavirus test as part of Covid-19 safety protocol.

It must be noted that the residential school has a total of 259 students, along with 20 staff members. The school authorities on Thursday carried out COVID test after some of the students showed symptoms of cold and cough and reportedly fell ill. Out of all the tested students, 26 students’ report came out positive for the infection.

The development comes days after 53 students of a government-aided school in Sundergarh and another 29 students of VIMSAR medical college in Sambalpur had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

In the meantime, Odisha on Friday recorded 219 new COVID-19 cases, 116 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,48,228. The number of students detected with the coronavirus infection at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Sambalpur, climbed 56, up from 54 the day before.

Two more fatalities from Khurda and Jharsuguda raised the coronavirus death toll in the state to 8,403, it said.

Ten of 30 districts of the state did not record any new case, while nine have active cases in single digits, the bulletin said, adding that 58,715 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.