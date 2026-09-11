26-year-old man seeks help for infertility, doctors in Delhi find uterus-like structure, fallopian tubes inside his body

Doctors said the findings were consistent with Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), an extremely rare congenital condition in which structures that normally develop into the uterus and fallopian tubes remain present in a person with typical male chromosomes and development.

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26-year-old man seeks help for infertility, doctors in Delhi find uterus-like structure, fallopian tubes inside his body (Image: Pixabay)

A 26-year-old man who went to a Delhi hospital for infertility treatment was found to have a rare congenital condition in which uterus and fallopian-tube-like structures had remained inside his body since birth. Doctors at RG Hospitals in Rajouri Garden said the man had approached them after being unable to have children. Tests showed that he had azoospermia, meaning there were no sperm cells in his semen. Both of his testes were also found to be undescended.

MRI and genetic tests reveal unusual anatomy

An MRI scan showed a uterus-like structure along with tubular structures in the pelvic region. Genetic testing showed that the man had a 46,XY chromosome pattern, which is typically associated with male biological development.

Doctors said the findings were consistent with Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), an extremely rare congenital condition in which structures that normally develop into the uterus and fallopian tubes remain present in a person with typical male chromosomes and development.

Fewer than 300 cases have been reported in medical literature, doctors said.

PMDS is generally discovered during childhood, particularly when a child is being evaluated for undescended testes.

Doctors said finding the condition for the first time during an adult infertility evaluation is particularly unusual.

A laparoscopic examination later confirmed the presence of a small, underdeveloped uterus and other Müllerian structures connected to both testes. Both testes were located inside the abdomen.

Doctors find pre-cancerous changes in one testis

Doctors decided to remove the abnormal Müllerian structures and both testes through laparoscopic surgery. The decision was based on the patient’s age, the long-standing condition of the undescended testes, severe damage to the testicular tissue and the increased risk of testicular cancer.

However, examination of the removed tissue revealed another serious concern. The left testis showed Germ Cell Neoplasia In Situ (GCNIS), a pre-cancerous condition that can potentially develop into testicular cancer.

The right testis had severe atrophy, but doctors did not find GCNIS in it.

Blood tests for common testicular tumour markers were normal.

Dr Kharbanda said the case was unusual because the congenital condition had remained undetected until adulthood.

The patient also had both testes located inside the abdomen and significant testicular damage.

The patient’s treatment involved specialists from several medical fields.

The hospital said the team included experts in urology, radiology, pathology, reproductive medicine and endocrinology.