New Delhi: A 26-year-old doctor from Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease after battling the virus for almost a month at a private hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday, said officials. The dreaded virus had reportedly affected the doctor's lungs and a transplant was the only way to save him. But, due to the very severe cyclone Nivar which is expected to make landfall by midnight or early tomorrow, he couldn't be airlifted to Chennai where he was about to undergo the procedure.

Speaking to PTI, Chirayu Medical College and Hospital director Dr Ajay Goenkasaid, "Dr. Shubham Upadhyaya (26) succumbed to the coronavirus infection. His lungs were 100 per cent infected and was undergoing treatment here since November 10."

The doctor, Shubham Upadhyay, treated COVID-19 patients as a medical officer in the Government Bundelkhand Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled his death. In a message, the CM said, “Dr. Shubham set an example of being a true citizen of the country. He served the COVID-19 patients dedicatedly, but got infected in the process. We are proud of him and the government stands with his family members.”

