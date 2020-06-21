New Delhi: The day Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike with 3,630 new cases, the number of containment zones too rose up to 262, with the South West district topping the chart with 39 active areas. A close second is the North district with 36 active containment zones. Also Read - Manish Sisodia Given Charge of Delhi Health Department as Satyender Jain Tests COVID-19 Positive

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation authorities said that they have started house-to-house screening of people living in containment zone. The exercise has started from Bada Hindu Rao area.

Seventy-seven fatalities have been recorded in 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin.

It said the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,112, and the total number of cases now stood at 56,746.

As many as 31,294 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 23,340, the bulletin stated, adding 3,51,909 tests have been conducted till date.

The Delhi government on Saturday issued an order fixing the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

It said that it is in the process of procuring oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. The Delhi government also allowed medical superintendents of state-run hospitals to carry out emergency procurement of medical equipment to effectively deal with the surging coronavirus cases in the national capital.