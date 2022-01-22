Thiruvananthapuram: At least 262 prisoners have tested COVID positive at Poojappura Central Jail in Kerala’s in Thiruvananthapuram. The reports of 262 prisoners came positive after the antigen tests were done on 936 prisoners in the past three days, a report by India Today claimed.Also Read - 'Brain Fog' In COVID Survivors Could Be Result Of Virus Changing Patients’ Spinal Fluid, Finds Study

In the wake of the development, the prison superintendent has urged the authorities to appoint special doctors to take care of the infected prisoners. The inmates who tested Covid positive have been moved to a separate cell block.

In the meantime, nearly 10 prisoners have tested COVID positive at the central prison in Kannur and these infected inmates are remand prisoners from Kozhikode and Kasaragod.

Moreover, these prisoners have been kept under isolation in a separate cell block. The authorities are carrying out more tests on the other inmates in the prison.

Corona cases: Kerala on Friday recorded 41,668 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 55,29,566, a day after registering 46,387 cases, the highest single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. Giving details, the health department said the state tested 95,218 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 2,23,548 active COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Kerala reported 106 deaths, taking the toll to 51,607. Among today’s fatalities, 33 were recorded over the last few days and 73 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Omicron cases: Kerala on Friday also recorded 54 more Omicron cases, taking the total affected by the variant to 761, said the State Health Department. Of the 54, one, belonging to Karnataka, came to Kerala from the UAE.

“Out of those infected today, 35 were from low-risk nations and seven from a high-risk country. One patient reached the State from outside it and 11 contracted the disease through their contacts,” the department said.

Of these, eight are from Thiruvananthapuram district, six each from Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur, five each from Kollam and Kottayam, four from Alappuzha, three from Kozhikode, two from Palakkad and one each from Wayanad and Kasaragod, said the department.