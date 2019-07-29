Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was killed by some people at his birthday celebrations late on Sunday in Mumbai. The incident was reported from Ghatkopar area.

The man reportedly had a tiff with someone during the celebrations after which he was attacked by 7- 8 people. He was killed while his birthday celebrations were still on.

Police inspector Pratap Bhosle said that the deceased had had an altercation with some people 4-5 days ago. “Prima facie, the deceased had an altercation with some people 4 to 5 days ago and he was killed in connection with that,” he said.

Just a couple of days ago, a teenage girl was stabbed at least half a dozen times at a crowded market in south Delhi. The incident took place near Delhi’s Bhogal which is next to Nizamuddin.

The 19-year-old lost her life in the attack by her stalker, identified as a 22-year-old man (identity withheld). The man was caught and thrashed by passersby before he was handed over to the police. Locals said he had lashed out at them when they were trying to overpower him.

According to reports, the attack took place around 7.30 PM when the teenager was passing by the weekly market to go towards Mathura road. The attacker pushed her on the ground and stabbed her multiple times in the chest, neck and abdomen area.

A fortnight ago, a youth was allegedly stabbed to death after he intervened in a couple’s fight near Greater Kailash in South Delhi. The deceased identified as Sanjeev Pandey was stabbed twice in his chest and thigh by the accused. Police have nabbed the accused.

Pandey lived with his cousin Ajit in Zamrudpur area while the accused, Bora, stayed with his wife Rukmani Devi and their kid in the adjacent room.

After a police probe, it was found out that Ajit and Pandey were in their room when Bora and Devi started fighting over some domestic issue. To pacify the couple, Pandey intervened. Later, Bora entered Pandey’s room and stabbed him in his chest and thigh.