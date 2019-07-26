New Delhi: A total of 2,753 number of villages in Assam are reported to be affected by the floods as on Friday, stated news agency ANI. The damage is reported in 67 revenue circles of 18 districts in the state. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Assam floods mounted to 75 on Thursday with one more person succumbing in Dhubri.

The western districts of Assam namely Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and South Salmara are facing a rise in floodwater level after the excess water from Kuricchu Hydropower reservoirs in Bhutan’s Kuricchu River was released. The water level rose in seven districts of the state.

Notably, the Bihar Disaster Management Department informed that relief and rehabilitation work was carried out in full swing to help those affected by the flood. The next of the kin of each deceased was provided with an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh while every family surviving the calamity was being given Rs 6,000 through direct benefit transfer.

Besides posing a threat to the residents, the wave of floods also submerged almost 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, forcing the wild animals to stray out to take shelter on higher ground. Over the last one week, the floodwaters have also submerged the anti-poaching camps. Earlier, a forest official noted, “A total of 13 wild boar, 12 sambar, 6 hog deer, two water buffaloes and three porcupines have also died due to drowning.” He added that the forest officials and local villagers have also rescued 53 hog deer, some of which were later released in the wild again.

(With Agency inputs)