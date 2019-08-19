New Delhi: At least 28 people were killed and 22 others went missing as incessant rains created havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Besides, a flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as Yamuna and other rivers were in spate.

In Himachal Pradesh, 22 people including two Nepalese lost their lives as rains remained unabated. Reports say that nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office, leaving three people dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident. Following the downpour, district officials in the state have ordered closure of all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu on Monday.

In Punjab, three people were reported killed as the roof of their house collapsed. Eleven people, including four women, have been rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing water of Beas river flooded their village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Heavy rain remained unabated in the state and neighbouring Haryana following which the Army has been asked to remain on standby after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in the Yamuna river.

In Uttarakhand, three people were killed and around 22 went missing as heavy rains lashed the state. Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc in several villages, damaging several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages. A woman was also washed away in Dehradun district when her car fell into a seasonal river, they said.

Besides, the national capital Delhi also witnessed rains following which the water level in the Yamuna river neared warning level. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government sounded a flood alert for the capital city and asked people living in the low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark.

An official said the Yamuna river was flowing at 203.37 metre on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise further in next 24 hours after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in Harayana at 5 PM.