28-year-old man from Uttarakhand missing in Abu Dhabi, Indian Embassy told family he left UAE

Yuvraj, who had been working in the UAE’s hotel industry for nearly five years, was last in contact with his mother on September 24 and reportedly left his room on September 27 but never returned.

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28-year-old man from Uttarakhand missing in Abu Dhabi, Indian Embassy told family he left UAE (Image: X.com)

A 28-year-old man from Uttarakhand’s Pauri district has gone missing in Abu Dhabi, leaving his family worried and desperate for information about his whereabouts. Yuvraj, who had been working in the hotel industry across the UAE for nearly five years, was last in contact with his family on September 24. According to his family, he spoke to his mother, Meena Devi, over the phone that night. They have not been able to reach him since.

The family later contacted Yuvraj’s fiancee, who is also living in the UAE. She reportedly told them that Yuvraj left his room on September 27 saying he had some work to do, but never returned. His phone has been switched off since then.

Family worried over his whereabouts

Yuvraj had moved to the UAE for work and was helping support his family financially. His father works as a labourer, while Yuvraj was the only other earning member of the family, according to his relatives.

Concerned about his sudden disappearance, the family contacted the Indian Embassy for information. They said they were told that Yuvraj had exited the UAE, but they have not received any information about where he went or where he is currently.

The family also approached the manager of the hotel where Yuvraj was employed. His father said the manager told them that Yuvraj had taken two days off and was expected to return to work on the third day. However, he did not report back and has remained unreachable.

Family seeks government intervention

The family has approached Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri as well as other political leaders, seeking assistance in tracing Yuvraj. They were reportedly assured that efforts would be made to gather information about his whereabouts.

The family is now appealing to the Government of India, the Indian Embassy and other concerned authorities to intervene and help locate Yuvraj.

With his phone switched off and no communication from him, the family remains anxious and is hoping for his safe return.

Other Indians reported missing in UAE

In June 2026, the Indian Consulate in Dubai helped trace Hasta Mahananda, an Odisha woman who had been living and working in the UAE. Her family had lost contact with her and sought help from authorities. Following coordinated efforts involving Indian and UAE authorities, she was eventually brought back to India and reunited with her three daughters.

Helpline for reporting missing Indian nationals

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has a specific procedure for reporting missing Indian nationals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Families can submit details such as the missing person’s passport number, UAE address, employer information and last known whereabouts. The Consulate says it coordinates with local UAE authorities to search for missing persons.

For Indians in Abu Dhabi, the Embassy of India also operates a 24/7 emergency helpline for cases falling under its jurisdiction.