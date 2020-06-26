New Delhi: The number of containment zones in Delhi — the second worst-hit state city by COVID-19 — rose to 280 after Union minister Amit Shah, in a meeting early this week, urged the authorities to redraw the containment zone map. Overall, the AAP government has revised its containment strategies, which now include the door-to-door test in the containment areas. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Negative For COVID, to be Discharged Today

Now, South Delhi has the maximum number of containment zones (44), followed by South West (43) and North (39). Also Read - What's Happening! 57-Year-Old Delhi Man Stabbed To Death After Argument Over Feeding Stray Dogs

Details of containment zones so far: Click Here Also Read - BCCI Could Part Ways With GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim After Below-Par Performance

Work from home in courts

As the number of cases is rising in Delhi, district Judge of Rohini Courts has asked all the judicial officers to work from home and not to ask staffers to come to courts in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases among staffers and judges recently. The circular said that despite the Delhi High Court directions that judicial officers were to work from home, it has been brought to the notice that some of them were regularly coming to the court and also calling their entire staff or most of the staff every day.

World’s biggest COVID facility in Delhi

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal on Friday visited the newly created COVID-19 care facility here with over 10,000 beds and reviewed its preparedness. The large Radha Soami Beas establishment in Chhatarpur area of the national capital, as per the officials, will have two segments — a COVID care centre (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre (DCHC).