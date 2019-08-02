New Delhi: Days after the Centre moved as many as 10,000 troops of paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir, over 280 more companies were deployed in the Valley on Thursday.

Sources say, the security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the Valley.

However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops) late in the evening, the sources added.

According to reports, all major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with the token presence of local police.

In another development, security cover from a number of shrines, mosques and courts has been withdrawn.

In a panic-gripped state, residents have started to buy and hoard essentials as they are linking the deployment of forces to the apprehension of deterioration in the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan seems rattled by such heavy deployment in Kashmir with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi raising questions over this move.

He was quoted by the media, “India’s war mood is worrisome. They (India) have sent 10,000 more soldiers to Jammu and Kashmir. This is a violation of human rights. India is not ready for talks or mediation. This is a weird situation.”

