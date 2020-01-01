New Delhi: At least 29 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to nine hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, railway officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Northern Railway, the Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express was delayed by nine hours followed by the Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express and Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express which were delayed by five hours.

Even the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by four hours and 30 minutes followed by the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express which were running behind their schedule by three hours and 30 minutes.

The Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express and Katihar-Amritsar Express were delayed by three hours each followed by the Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express running behind its schedule by two hours and 30 minutes.

On Tuesday, 34 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to 15 hours due to heavy fog in northern india.