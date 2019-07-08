New Delhi: 29 people were killed and several injured on Monday after a Delhi-bound bus hit the railing and fell into ‘jharna nalla’ on Yamuna Expressway. The double-decker bus which belonged to Awadh depot was heading to New Delhi from Lucknow.

According to the reports, the driver of the bus fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, following which the mishap took place. Nearly 50 people were on board when the incident happened.

“One Sleeper Coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway. It fell into the side fall about 15 feet deep. 20 passengers rescued so far. Efforts are on for the rest,” A Satish Ganesh, IG Agra said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident. He has reportedly directed DM SSP to provide all possible medical aid to the injured. UP roadways has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be identified.