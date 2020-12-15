New Delhi: A day after issuing guidelines on the vaccine drive across the country, the Central government on Tuesday said that over 29000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be used for the purpose. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that all these equipment have already reached state governments. Also Read - New Online Calculator Will Let You Know How Likely Are You to Die if Infected With Coronavirus

"Over 29000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be used. All these equipment have already reached state governments." Rajesh Bhushan said.

Saying that adverse events following immunisation is a critical issue, he said when the universal immunisation program will be undertaken, which has been done for decades, then some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination.

“So, we can’t deny chances of an adverse event when COVID-19 vaccination begins. The countries where immunisation has already begun, especially in the UK, adverse events took place on the very first day. So, it is essential that states and UTs prepare for this too,” Rajesh Bhushan added.

On the other hand, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said this week, the Drugs Controller General of India granted clearance for clinical trials for one more candidate vaccine from India. “Genoa company, with the help of Govt of India’s research agency Dept of Biotechnology, has developed a vaccine,” he said.

He also said that unlike Pfizer vaccine or some others, this vaccine – if it comes into existence – will be maintainable at normal cold chain conditions, in a normal fridge.

The development comes a day after the Centre issued guidelines which include vaccinating 100-200 people in each session per day, monitoring them for 30 minutes after administering the shots for any adverse event and allowing only one beneficiary at a time.

According to the guidelines issued to states recently, the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system–a digitalised platform–will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus vaccines on a real-time basis.

At the vaccination site, only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated in accordance with the prioritisation, and there will be no provision for on the-spot registrations.

The states have been asked, as far as possible, to allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district to avoid mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines in the field.

As per the ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines’, all measures should be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight, the document stated.