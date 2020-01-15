New Delhi: After six long months of a total shutdown of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration on Tuesday evening revived mobile internet services in parts of Jammu region and broadband connections in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals, a day after the Supreme Court’s order to review the curbs imposed on the newly formed union territory.

However, there continues to be a ban on social media sites and the 2G mobile internet and broadband services are available only on whitelisted websites. Internet service providers will offer the broadband facility in hotels and tour and travel establishments so as to facilitate tourism.

The J&K administration earlier, reportedly, stated that the broadband internet services would be restored in a phased manner. As per the officials, services would first be restored in Central Kashmir, then in North Kashmir two days later. The restoration of internet services will come to South Kashmir at the end after another two days.

The order comes into effect on January 15, the officials said adding that it will remain in force for seven days after which the governor of the UT will review the situation and take a call on the restoration of mobile internet services.

According to the Supreme Court’s order, the relaxation on the existing ban was a must as access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. The top court’s verdict was a result of a batch of pleas challenging the curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre scrapped Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Notably, after the revocation, Jammu and Kashmir lost its special status and was bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.