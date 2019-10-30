New Delhi: A day ahead of the formal bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, the EU panel touring Kashmir said that they don’t intend to meddle in India’s politics, as several questions have been raised over allowing the 23-member delegation to locked down Kashmir where national leaders are barred to visit.

“EU is concerned about terrorism everywhere. We are here to understand your problems,” a member of the delegation said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Nicolaus Fest, European Union MP, in Srinagar on his visit to Jammu & Kashmir: I think if you let in European Union parliamentarians, you should also let in opposition politicians from India. So there is some kind of disbalance, the government should somehow address it. pic.twitter.com/PJZ6Vjs8sv — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

“We, the international delegation, fully support India in its efforts for lasting peace and end of terror… We thank the Indian government and the local administration for their warm hospitality,” one of the MPs said, as quoted by NDTV.

The visit coincided with the terror attack in Kulgam in which five labourers from West Bengal were killed. The MPs regretted the attack, reports said.

On the first day of their tour, the Parliamentarians met Srinagar residents, houseboat owners, traders and state government officials, who apprised them of the developmental work in the Valley, post the revocation of Article 370. They then took a tour around Dal Lake and visited the Indian Army headquarters in Srinagar. PTI reported that the boating took place near the Centaur Hotel, where more than 30 politicians and activists have been under detention since August 5.

“I have seen how terrorism can destroy a place, harm a country… Last month I was in Syria and I saw the destruction terrorism can cause… and we do not want Kashmir to end up like that,” said one EU MP.