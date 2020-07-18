Lockdown Extension Latest News: The second phase of lockdown in Pune begins today (July 18) with only medical stores, dairies, hospitals and essential services being allowed in the city. This will go on till July 23. It has not been decided yet whether the lockdown will be extended or not. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown News: More Restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram, Total Shutdown Across Coastal Districts From July 18, Only Essential Services Allowed

Kerala: A complete shutdown in the coastal areas in the state begins from today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said community transmission has occurred in two coastal hamlets of Poonthura and Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram. On Friday, 791 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, taking the count to 11,066.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand: While Uttar Pradesh has announced weekend lockdowns, Uttarakhand has announced shutdown this weekend.

Bihar, West Bengal, Goa, Assam, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra: Full to partial curbs are imposed in these states.

Whether these mini-lockdowns are helpful is yet to be found out as the states started to impose fresh lockdowns in mostly from July. However, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that lockdown in Guwahati, reimposed towards the end of June, didn’t yield desired results as several cluster-based infections among police, prison inmates were detected. From July 20, Guwahati will be gradually moving towards unlocking.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also expressed his reservation against extending lockdown. The CM has said lockdown is not the solution thought the Bengaluru municipal authorities want the lockdown to be extended in Bengaluru.