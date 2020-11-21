New Delhi: The Gauhati High Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to three main accused in the assault of journalist Milan Mahanta who exposed rampant gambling scenes with strong political links in Kamrup Rural district of the state. Also Read - ATL vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, LaLiga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on November 22 Sunday

The three accused – Abani Thakuria, Sanjay Thakuria and Biswajit Das – had sought a pre-arrest bail under sections 341/324/325/392/34 of the IPC. The high court fixed the next hearing on December 11.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, it is provided that in the event of arrest, each of the petitioners named above shall be released on interim pre-arrest bail, in connection with the above-noted case, on furnishing bail bond of Rs 15,000," the court order read.

Mahanta, who works with a leading Assamese daily Pratidin, was tied to a pole and brutally thrashed for reporting on gambling activities in the Kamrup district. The incident took place in the middle of a road in Mirza, about 45 km away from Guwahati. Only one out of five accused have been arrested so far.

The 42-year-old journalist was admitted to a hospital where he is “recovering” with injuries to his neck, head and ears. The video of his assault went viral on social media platforms.