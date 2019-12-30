New Delhi: Three persons, allegedly linked to the RSS and BJP, were on Monday arrested for hurling bombs and vandalizing a church with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” in East Midnapore district, 120 km away from Kolkata, in West Bengal.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 2 PM on Saturday at a church in Bhagwanpur in East Midnapore district of West Bengal. Worshippers had come for their noon prayers when all of a sudden at least two bombs blew off outside the building.

As people fled in panic, a group of eight to ten attackers stormed into the building and destroyed chairs, tables, smashed window panes, microphones, and even damaged the pastor’s car.

The incident came to light after the pastor, Alok Ghosh, filed a police complaint naming the attackers who he claimed were BJP or RSS workers. However, the district BJP leadership has denied all claims of the church attack.