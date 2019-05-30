New Delhi: The Modi Sarkar took oath on Thursday with party president Amit Shah joining the Cabinet. This victory is historic as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 out of 542 seats on its own, 31 more than the magic mark of 272. It’s time to fulfil the promises made during campaign and achieve big goals.

(ALSO READ – Narendra Modi Sworn-in as PM; Amit Shah Inducted in Cabinet: Full List of Council of Ministers)

In the run up to the elections, the BJP spoke of three issues — one nation one election, National Registration of Citizen of India and Ram Mandir. With overwhelming majority in Lok Sabha and near-majority in Rajya Sabha, the BJP government is at its best time to decide upon these three important issues that may chart the future course of Indian politics.

Simultaneous elections: The idea of simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies was mooted by none other than the prime minister and there is no reason he won’t try to make it a reality while he is best positioned to do it. Will we see the next elections being consolidated into one? It looks like moving a mountain given the different states being ruled by different parties with different tenure of the Houses. Given the tenacity of the person, the idea of simultaneous elections might get a push.

Ram Mandir at Ayodhya: The most controversial issue that has dominated the Indian politics for three decades will have to be decided in this tenure for the court hearing is in the final stage and the BJP has been campaigning in the name of Ram Mandir for quite long. The intent of the party is clear—Ram Mandir will be built at Ayodhya. Can BJP government resolve this long-standing issue in this conductive atmosphere?

NRC at national level: National Register of Citizens of India has been implemented in Assam to identify the illegal immigrants. During the election campaign, Amit Shah pitched for the implementation of NRC at the national level. With this landslide, will this government get going on this? It might have huge ramifications but its success in Assam would drive the present government to go for it without fearing any consequence. It’s now or never.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)