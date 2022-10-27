Dumka: A gas tanker overturned and exploded, causing ravaging fire that gutted at least three buses parked nearby in Jharkhand’s Dumka district Thursday afternoon. The incident occured on State Highway 17 in Dhavatand area near Hansdiha, as per Amber Lakra, Superintendent of Police.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Spotted Studying Under Traffic Light, Internet Inspired by Her Dedication to Education | Watch

The tanker was on the way to Haldia in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal when it overturned, exploded and caught fire. At least three buses that were parked nearby and several trees were ravaged in the fire, police said. No casualty was reported immediately.

"There was an explosion after the tanker overturned. Three buses that were parked nearby and several trees also caught fire," police inspector of Hansdiha Naval Kishore Singh said.