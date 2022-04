Rajnandgaon: Five members, including 3 children of a family, burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, police said.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Sets Up Kieron Pollard's Dismissal Yet Again With Peculiar Field Placement | See Pictures

Chhattisgarh | Five members, including 3 children of a family, burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident in Rajnandgaon district, police said pic.twitter.com/smlnl01sYn — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 22, 2022

Also Read - Here is Why Sangram Singh Calls Munawar Faruqui The Weakest Contestant in Lock Upp