New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, three civilians were killed in shelling by Pakistani forces in Rangwar area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"Today, in a brazen unprofessional and unethical act, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked artillery fire targeting innocent civilian population especially the poor Gujjar villages where there is no presence of Indian Army installations or deployment," the Indian Army said in a statement.

The Army further stated that the incident has resulted in the death of three innocent civilians including one woman and a child. In the statement, the Indian Army vowed suitable retribution to this reprehensible act.

The incident of ceasefire violation from Pakistan comes after similar incidents were reported from Poonch and Kathua districts earlier in the day.

As per updates, a 45-year-old woman was injured in Poonch as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling. Prior to this, the Indian Army had recovered a live mortar bomb that failed to explode in Balakote sector.

Pakistan has repeatedly been violating the ceasefire along the LoC despite the challenges faced by the two countries due to the coronavirus.