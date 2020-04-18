Srinagar: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and as many injured in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Saturday, officials said. Also Read - Punjab And J&K Officials Reunite 3-Year-Old Boy With Parents Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The terrorists fired at a checkpost that was jointly being manned by troops of CRPF's 179th battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary force in the Kashmir Valley within a week. A CRPF trooper was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.