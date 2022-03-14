New Delhi: At least four people were killed and 15 were injured after a massive fire broke out at a scrap shop in the Residency Road area in Jammu this evening. As per the reports, the fire, which was caused due to a short circuit triggered cylinder blasts inside the premises. Rescue operation is currently underway.Also Read - Host of Activities Planned For Visitors in Jammu And Kashmir Ahead Of Spring Season

“4 people died and 14 got injured after a fire broke out in a scrap shop around 6.15 pm. Cylinders inside the shop also exploded. Rescue operation underway”, said Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone. Also Read - Video: Massive Fire At Godown In West Bengal's Kolkata Continues To Rage After 12 Hours

An ex-gratia of Rs.5 Lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in Jammu LPG Cylinder blast incident. Ex gratia of Rs.1 Lakh to be given to the seriously injured and Rs.25,000 to those with minor injuries. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 14, 2022

Also Read - Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tannery In Tangra, 15 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia of Rs.5 Lakh each to families of the deceased. “An ex-gratia of Rs.5 Lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in Jammu LPG Cylinder blast incident. Ex gratia of Rs.1 Lakh to be given to the seriously injured and Rs.25,000 to those with minor injuries”, he tweeted.