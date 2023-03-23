Home

3 Dead, 6 Injured After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Visakhapatnam, Rescue Ops Underway

Visakhapatnam: At least three people were killed and six others were injured on Thursday after a 3-storey building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam. The incident was reported at 2 AM when an old building situated in Ramajogi Peta crumbled down.

Soon after getting information, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Police and Fire service personnel teams rushed to the spot and engaged in the rescue operation.

The teams have so far rescued five persons, who suffered severe injuries in the incident, and they shifted the injured to the King George hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the deceased have been identified as Saketi Anjali, 14, Saketi Durgaprasad, 16, Chothur, 35.

“An incident of house collapse was reported last midnight. Police rescued 6 people while 3 succumbed, which includes 2 kids. Prima-facie evidence shows that the neighbour had dug up the adjacent land for foundation, due to which this house’s foundation got weak. Even yesterday, he was getting a borewell dug in the adjacent land. A case has been registered & probe underway,” Visakhapatnam CP Ch Srikanth told news agency ANI.

The CP added that prima-facie showed that the neighbour had dug up the adjacent land for foundation, due to which this house’s foundation got weak.

The rescue teams engaged in the operation said at the time of the accident, there were nine persons in the building and the reasons for the incident are yet to be ascertained.

