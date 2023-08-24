Home

News

India

3 Dead In J&K’s Udhampur After Dumper Truck Falls Into Gorge In Dudu; Rescue Ops On

3 Dead In J&K’s Udhampur After Dumper Truck Falls Into Gorge In Dudu; Rescue Ops On

At least three dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district.

3 Dead In J&K's Udhampur After Dumper Truck Falls Into Gorge In Dudu; Rescue Ops On

Udhampur: At least three dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district. The injured person still trapped under the vehicle, rescue operations by Police and locals are underway, Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP, Udhampur.

Trending Now

J&K: 3 dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district. The injured person still trapped under the vehicle, rescue operations by Police and locals are underway: Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP, Udhampur pic.twitter.com/ptYj8tptaE — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES