3 Dead In J&K’s Udhampur After Dumper Truck Falls Into Gorge In Dudu; Rescue Ops On
At least three dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district.
Udhampur: At least three dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district. The injured person still trapped under the vehicle, rescue operations by Police and locals are underway, Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP, Udhampur.
J&K: 3 dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district. The injured person still trapped under the vehicle, rescue operations by Police and locals are underway: Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP, Udhampur pic.twitter.com/ptYj8tptaE
— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023
