Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • 3 Dead In J&K’s Udhampur After Dumper Truck Falls Into Gorge In Dudu; Rescue Ops On

3 Dead In J&K’s Udhampur After Dumper Truck Falls Into Gorge In Dudu; Rescue Ops On

At least three dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district.

Published: August 24, 2023 9:43 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

3 Dead In J&K's Udhampur After Dumper Truck Falls Into Gorge In Dudu; Rescue Ops On
3 Dead In J&K's Udhampur After Dumper Truck Falls Into Gorge In Dudu; Rescue Ops On

Udhampur: At least three dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district. The injured person still trapped under the vehicle, rescue operations by Police and locals are underway, Dr Vinod Kumar, SSP, Udhampur.

Also Read:

Trending Now


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.