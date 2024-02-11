3 Dead, Several Injured After Milk Truck Crashes Into Multiple Cars At Sikkim Fair; Ex-Gratia Announced

Sikkim Fair: 3 dead and several injured after a milk tanker lost control and rammed into several vehicles parked near a fair in Ranipool, Sikkim on Saturday. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Gangtok: At least three people died and as many as 20 were injured after a milk tanker rammed into three cars which were parked near a fair in Sikkim’s Ranipool on Saturday night.

