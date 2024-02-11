By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
3 Dead, Several Injured After Milk Truck Crashes Into Multiple Cars At Sikkim Fair; Ex-Gratia Announced
Sikkim Fair: 3 dead and several injured after a milk tanker lost control and rammed into several vehicles parked near a fair in Ranipool, Sikkim on Saturday. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on the internet.
Gangtok: At least three people died and as many as 20 were injured after a milk tanker rammed into three cars which were parked near a fair in Sikkim’s Ranipool on Saturday night.
