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3 dead, several injured as fire breaks out in five-story building in Delhi’s Tughlakabad

According to initial reports, the fire started in vehicles parked in the parking area. It gradually spread throughout the five-story building.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Updated: June 12, 2026, 8:59 AM IST
Fire, Delhi, Tughlakabad fire, New Delhi, Tughlakabad, Tara Apartments
(Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Three people died after a fire broke out in a building in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area, while six people were rescued and have all been hospitalised. According to initial reports, the fire started in vehicles parked in the parking area. It gradually spread throughout the five-story building. Firefighters rescued the occupants by cutting open the lock on the roof access door.

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The fire department reported receiving emergency calls between 2:35 AM and 2:37 AM on Thursday. The fire broke out in a building located in Lane No. 1, near Tara Apartments.

Firefighters launched a rescue operation after receiving reports that several people were trapped inside the building. The fire was brought under control by 3:45 AM.

Second Big Fire Incident In Delhi In 10 Days

This is the second major fire incident in Delhi in the last 10 days. Prior to this, a fire broke out on June 3 at the ‘Flourish Stay’ hotel in Malviya Nagar, in which a total of 23 people lost their lives in that incident, including 15 foreign nationals from Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Congo, Liberia, and Iraq, and more than 30 people were critically injured.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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